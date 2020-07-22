You Can Make Edible Cookie Dough at Home with This Recipe

I’ve fallen in love with two men; their names are Ben and Jerry. A recent discovery of “Netflix and Chill’d” has turned everyone in the Silvia household into big fans of “Ben & Jerry’s” ice cream pints. And now there’s even more reason to love this brand.

Raw cookie dough isn’t safe to eat, but we still throw caution to the wind when we smell that decadent batter. Who among us has not eaten the mixture right out of the bag?

Giphy.com

The two things that make normal raw dough unsafe to eat are raw eggs and uncooked flour because they can be contaminated with salmonella and E. coli. Thankfully, the brilliant minds behind Ben & Jerry’s have released the recipe for delicious edible cookie dough. Now we can all enjoy this yummy, gooey treat safely at home. This is an egg-free recipe that uses heat-treated flour. Try it out on Tuesday, August 4 to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

According to the recipe published at BenJerry.com, there are two ways to heat-treat flour.

Microwave - This is the easiest method and all you have to do is microwave your flour on high until it reaches 165°F. “Use an instant-read thermometer to make sure that it has all reached 165°F, then stir it into your edible cookie dough recipe as usual.” Oven - “Spread the flour out on a rimmed baking sheet and bake it in a preheated oven at 300°F in 2-minute intervals, checking the temperature after each interval until it reaches 165°F throughout.”

Ingredients:

8 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 cup flour

½ cup of chocolate chips

Instructions:

"Heat-treat the flour with either the oven or microwave method, until flour is 165 F throughout. With a stand or hand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add in the vanilla, cream, and salt, mixing to combine. Then, add in the heat-treated flour. Next, stir in chocolate chips. Serve and enjoy! Store any uneaten dough in an airtight container in the fridge."

You can eat the dough as-is, or bake it for the perfect chocolate chip cookie.