You Can Roller Skate at the Wells Fargo Center for the First Time Ever

LightFieldStudios

The Wells Fargo Center is doing something they have never done before and I think a lot of people are going to be really excited about it.

The Wells Fargo Center just announced that for one day in August, you will be able to roller skate on the arena floor. The Wells Fargo Center will turn into a skating rink on August 28th from 3pm-10pm.

The price to skate for 1 hour at the Wells Fargo Center is $10 for kids and $20 for adults. There are skate rentals available and skate lessons and even a dance party are all other options you can enjoy.

There will be food and beverages available for purchase before or after your skate hour time slot. There will be a DJ and awesome lights to make roller skating an extremely good time.

It sounds like a lot of fun. If you're interested in tickets, you can click here. You can find more info about this awesome event here. I know tickets will go quickly because there are not many roller skating places around here.

I just told my husband the other day that I miss roller skating and roller blading so much. First of all, it brings back awesome memories of when I was a kid and second of all, it's a great work out.

Like most things I say, my hubby just rolled his eyes at me. I think he thinks I'll buy the roller blades and never use them. I honestly think I would. Maybe he and I will try roller skating again to remind him of how fun it is? Maybe!

 

