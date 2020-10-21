You Can Watch Horror Movies at the Wells Fargo Center

If watching horror movies is one of the ways you like celebrating Halloween, you may be into this. The Wells Fargo Center just announced Movies on Broad, which it describes as "a socially-distant, in-arena movie experience."

"Fright Week" is the theme of the first series of Movies on Broad, although not all of the movies are scary. The list includes a mix of family-friendly seasonal movies and classic horror films. Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. - The Birds (1963)

9 p.m. - Psycho (1960)

Thursday, Oct. 29

6 p.m. - Get Out (2017)

9 p.m. - Us (2019)

Friday, Oct. 30

6 p.m. - The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018)

9 p.m. - The Invisible Man (2020)

Midnight - Bride of Chucky (1998)

Saturday, Oct. 31

12 p.m. - The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018)

3 p.m. - E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

6 p.m. - Casper (1995)

9 p.m. - Halloween (2018)

Midnight - Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Sunday, Nov. 1

Noon - Back to the Future (1985)

3 p.m. - Casper (1995)

Each showing requires a separate admission.

In addition to the films being shown on "one of the largest center-hung 4K scoreboards in the country," the Wells Fargo Center says Halloween-themed snacks and drinks will be available.

The Wells Fargo Center says it will be implementing safety measures to ensure the safety of its guests and employees. Those measures include spaced-out seating and face masks requirements.

“We are thrilled to safely reopen our doors for this new experience,” said Wells Fargo Center General Manager, Phil Laws. “Our staff has worked tirelessly to reimagine the health and safety practices in our expansive arena so patrons can enjoy some normalcy and fun. We see Movies on Broad as a small first step back to reopening our arena.”

You can find more info and purchase tickets at MoviesonBroad.com.