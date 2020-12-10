You Have to Check out this Christmas Bar in Philly

There’s a little pop-up bar in North Philly that comes around every year as people get all excited and into the holiday spirit. Some were worried that it might be skipped this year due to the COVID dining regulations but have no fear, Tinsel is back! Located at 112 South and 12th Street in Center City Philadelphia the bar is open to visitors, along with some changes, of course, due to the pandemic.

According to Philly Voice, outdoor seating is available with the tables at a first come first serve policy. The tables are able to seat you and three friends next to heat lamps and wind guards to make your time more enjoyable. Not to mention the perfect holiday aesthetic with the thousands of gorgeous lights that decorate the place. Philly Voice says guests can order dinner from the neighboring restaurant, Sueno, and enjoy delicious Christmas cookies and cocktails that get this, are served in ornaments or snow globes. How festive! And sounds like the perfect photo-op!

While you can’t enjoy the inside of Tinsel this year, you can order takeout and enjoy your Christmas cocktails to go. According to Philly Voice, all drinks will be served in souvenir vessels for your keeping, as well as craft beer and their standard cocktails are available to go. Just when entering the bar to either order or pickup your order, you must wear your mask.

The bar will be open at least for the rest of December from 4 to 11 pm throughout the weekdays and 12 to 11pm on weekends. Make sure to stop by!