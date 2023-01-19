Philly sports fans take our love of the Eagles seriously. And, now… we have the perfect bar to do just that.

Tinsel Takes Flight has opened just in time for the Birds to begin their playoff run (and, hopefully, ultimately the Super Bowl). The bar, which has been a Christmas and Halloween pop-up in past seasons certainly will have all of those Eagles vibes to it.

We've got a TON of pictures of the inside posted below, keep scrolling to see how cool this place is.

The bar kinda looks like the home team's locker room at the Linc since it's filled with everything from a ton of sports memorabilia to original art installations and murals. Plus, they have photo opportunities and more for guests.

Actually, that also kinda sounds like any basement in South Philly, right? Well, they also upped their drink menu.

The drink menu, includes a TON of Philly-inspired creations. They're named after our favorites like the "Hurts So Good," "Swole Batman," and even the Philly Especial.

The bar, which is located at 116 S. 12th Street in Center City Philadelphia, is no stranger to being a themed bar.

It’s an iconic Christmas bar, known of course, as Tinsel, with lines around the block on busy weekends in December.

They're not JUST a Christmas bar, though. In the past, they've opened up as a Christmas-themed bar in July... because Philly LOVES any excuse to party, right?

Before the Christmas season, it’s an aptly named “Nightmare Before Tinsel” with an incredible Halloween theme in both 2021 and 2022.

"Tinsel Takes Flight is a whole new direction for Philadelphia's premiere pop-up bar," the Owner of Craft Concepts Group, Teddy Sourias, said in a press release. "We are known as the city's number one pop-up bar for Halloween and for Christmas, and we wanted to challenge ourselves, transition, and try out something new."

This bar is, of course, run by Philly sports fans too, so you know you're in good hands.

"Our team is full of die-hard Philly fans who want to celebrate this historic season for Philly sports," Sourias says. "We tapped our new lead designers from our holiday installations and created something that we hope will be a true touchdown for our city."

Alright, here are more pictures of Tinsel Takes Flight in Center City Philadelphia, PA: