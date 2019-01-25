You May Be Breaking These Pennsylvania Laws & Not Even Know It

I recently came across some Pennsylvania State laws that are very foolish, and I have a feeling that most PA residents don't even know about them. Like: Did you know it's illegal to sing in the bathtub?

Here are some very strange Pennsylvania Laws:

| It is illegal to sing in the bathtub |

Funny fat man in the shower.

Is it legal to sing in the shower though? For some shower singers, it should probably be against the law.

According to Pennsylvania state law, you are unable to sing in the bathtub. However, belting your heart out next to the bathtub afterwards is socially acceptable.

According to 55 Pa. Code 3800.6 it's also illegal to have a child's bedroom within 200 feet of a bathtub.

| It is Illegal to sleep on top of a refrigerator outdoors |

But doing so indoors is fair game. Sweet.

Black Woman Awake For Heat Wave Sleeping in Fridge

| It is illegal to catch a fish with your hands |

Getty Images/iStockphoto Fishing backgrounds. Young man hold big carp in his hands.

This is also extremely challenging, so anyone who can do that should be recognized for such high achievement.

If you are caught catching a fish with your hands in Pennsylvania, you may be sentenced to life in federal prison. I know a guy this happened to.

^ No you won't & No I don't. ^

| It is Illegal for housewives to hide dirt or dust underneath a rug |

Getty Images/iStockphoto Young woman sweeping house with broom and scoop

Honestly I'm for this. Any lazy psychopath who actively decides to brush dirt under the rug rather then clean their homes should be prosecuted to the highest level of the law.

Sure, these laws are extremely dated, but most of them are for the best...