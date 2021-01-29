You Voted & Chris Rollins Got a Puppy!

Chris Rollins, from 94.5 PST's morning show, Chris & the Crew, made a big announcement last week. After years of pressure from her family (especially her husband, John), she caved and agreed to get a puppy.

But in typical Rollins family fashion -- they couldn't decide on which puppy to choose. So she asked you to vote between three great dogs, and she said that would be the final decision for her family. After THOUSANDS of you voted... the Rollins family picked up their puppy on Friday.

They went with... the cockapoo! Here's a photo of the gorgeous girl at home with Chris:

Chris tells us that the sweet girl is settling in nicely in their house. She's only 7 weeks old (and should be 18-20 pounds). Wow!

Chris says the family is already struggling to come up with a name for this sweet girl, so we'll hear all about that on Monday morning's show with Chris & the Crew (from 6-10 am on 94.5 PST).

By the way, the other two dogs that the family was choosing between (a coonhound and champagne lab)... already have loving homes as well, Chris says. Their new families picked them up today.

What a great weekend for dog love all around, right? Of course, with a lot of snow on the way, it's a great weekend to begin training a dog, right? We're sure that the family is ready, though.

Chris said she wasn't a dog person all of these years, but it looks like they're already bonding. We'll find out more on Monday!