Your Christmas Tree Could Help Jersey Shore Beaches

Whether you live at the Jersey Shore, or visit it every summer, you most likely saw the devastation it endured during Hurricane Sandy back in 2012. At the time, my Dad wasn't living at our shore house full time, he was only going down on weekends, and had to immediately head down there after the storm to start cleaning everything up. We live on the lagoon and got four feet of water downstairs. Some parts of the Jersey Shore still haven't been rebuilt and it's just sad to see. One thing that New Jersey has vowed to do since that hurricane is build better dunes on the beaches and dredge the lagoons to prevent so much flooding in houses that are close to the water.

I saw this article and video on a website called WHYY, and I am applauding Island Beach State Park in Lanoka Harbor, which is pretty much Seaside Heights. They want your Christmas trees because they plan to use them to build the dunes on the beaches. They must be free of ornaments and decorations and dropped off on Saturday, January 4th between the hours of 10am and 2pm in the A-23 parking lot. Hopefully there will be signs set up to direct you, but if not, you can check out more details here.

Take a drive down to the Jersey Shore and give your tree to Island State park and give them your tree. You'll be helping the environment and the Jersey Shore.