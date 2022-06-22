Your Go-To Pool Store In The Mercer Mall Moved, But Not Too Far Away

Your go-to pool store has officially moved locations.

I was just shopping in the Mercer Mall for pool chemicals at Leslie’s Pool Supplies and there was a big sign on the door that said they have moved locations, but they didn't go very far.

Before just a few years ago, that was really one of the only pool supply stores in the area, so it was a big deal to have it.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 12.23.46 PM loading...

As of now, another pool store has opened in the Lawrenceville Shopping Center, but Leslie’s is in the center of Lawrenceville which made it super convenient for people.

According to the large sign on the door, it looks like the location is moving to a location not so far away.

The Mercer Mall is moving a lot of its stores around, so we can only assume that plenty of new businesses are making their way in.

According to the sign posted on the window of the old location, they haven’t moved very far.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 12.24.05 PM loading...

Now instead of being in the building next to Hooters and across from Joe Canals, they have moved just a little way across the parking lot into the building near Turning Point and Shop Rite.

Its new address is 3371 Brunswick Pike, Unit 14, Lawrenceville, NJ, 08648 and they're officially open for business.

The new shop is directly in between Jo-Ann Fabrics and Honey Baked Hams, so if you are riding around trying to get your pool water tested and are a little confused, just keep driving around the parking lot and you’ll find it!

