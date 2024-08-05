Zach Bryan at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly – Everything You Need to Know

Zach Bryan is bringing the Quittin’ Time Tour to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field for TWO SHOWS. Zach Bryan will play in Philly on Tuesday, August 7 and Wednesday, August 7th.

Two nights of sold-out concerts inside the Linc? That's incredible!

LATEST WEATHER INFO: TUESDAY NIGHT'S ZACH BRYAN CONCERT DELAYED, BUT EXPECTED TO RESUME

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Zach Bryan’s Philadelphia Concert?

The event time for both night’s is listed as 7:00 p.m. Of course, we know that the headlining act won’t come out for a bit longer each night. We have more details on when you can expect to see Zach Bryan on stage posted for you below.

Is There an Opening Act for Zach Bryan’s Philadelphia Concert?

Yes, both dates have opening acts. In fact, they are the same acts both nights. They will be: the Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner.

What Time Will Zach Bryan Perform in Philadelphia?

Zach Bryan will take to the stager at 9:15, per our best guest-imates. We came to this conclusion based on the other stops on the tour (thanks to Setlist.fm!)

However, as a word of caution, if you’re tailgating in Lot K or at Xfinity Live because you don’t want to miss any of this show. The Linc is HUGE. So it will likely take some time to enter the stadium and get into your seat.

Are Tickets Still Available for Zach Bryan’s Philly Concert &

How Can I Get Last-Minute Zach Bryan tickets in Philadelphia?

Tickets are currently sold out directly from Ticketmaster for both shows. Though, in SOME cases for other concert tours we have seen Ticketmaster drop last-minute tickets on the days leading up to (and even day of)the show. Though, nothing is a guarantee.

You can also check resale websites like Stubhub, though, it’ll certainly cost you some money. Here are a few of those sites:

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Zach Bryan Concert at the Linc? & How Much Does Parking Cost

Parking lots open at X. Lot K is always the first to open at Lincoln Financial Field. Parking is $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles.

Unsure where to park? All the parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the shows, and there are PLENTY of spots.

Plus, this is the ONLY big event in the bustling stadium complex. The Philadelphia Phillies are NOT playing at home either night, and there are no major events at the Wells Fargo Center as well. So that certianly helps with traffic flow as more than 60,000 people flood in for the show.

By the way, we've got a map posted for you here. Lots A-M are closest to the field.

South Philadelphia Stadium Complex Parking Lots Lincoln Financial Field loading...

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use a digital payment (or credit card).

What is the Setlist for Zach Bryan’s Philadelphia Concert?

We’ve got a sneak peek at the setlist from the music superstar, but of course, that contains spoilers. So you can click here to view it.



But if you like to be surprised by the order of songs at a show, click it at your own risk.

However, if you’re like me… you will use this list to plan your bathroom breaks!

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field for Zach Bryan’s Concerts?

The weather forecast is certainly looking wet this week, and unfortunately, umbrellas are NOT allowed in the venue.

More prohibited items can be found on the Linc’s official website by clicking here.

You’ll want to pack a poncho or raincoat as shows typically continue in the rain. They usually only pause for lightning or high winds.