$1 Pretzel Dogs At Philly Pretzel Factory In Ewing For National Hot Dog Day

Every third Wednesday of the month of July is considered National Hot Dog Day. With that being said, this year it is landing on July 21st.

Let your kids eat all the hot dogs that they want. It honestly is not going to cost you much to take your kids out for some hot dogs if you don't want to make them at home.

Ewing Philly Pretzels Factory shared on Facebook that they will be having $1 pretzel dogs. Hot dogs with a twist sound good to me.

And in celebration of National Hot Dog Day, Ewing Philly Pretzel Factory will have the $1 pretzel dogs all day long.

Cancel dinner plans, we are going over for $1 pretzel dogs. No, but let's be serious that will save you time and keep your kids happy with junk food in the middle of the week.

This is not the only time that the Philly Pretzel Factory location in Ewing has a deal on pretzel dogs. We found a Facebook post from July 5th when they had 2 pretzel dogs for $2. Ewing Philly Pretzel Factory calls it the #TwistedTuesday.

The Philly Pretzel Factory Ewing location can be found at 1400 Parkway Ave in Ewing New Jersey.

We are not aware which other locations are participating in the $1 pretzel dogs deal. Make sure to contact your nearest Philly Pretzel Factory location to get more information.

