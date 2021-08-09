Recently Dictionary.com added over 300 words, as they do every single year. Clearly they are trying to stay updated with the times and this current generation. Words like "oof" and "chile" were among the slang words that millennials and Generation Z have cultivated.

This got me thinking of all the words that people from Philly use on a daily basis. When people come to the city of brotherly love its like they need a whole college course in order to understand the conversations on the streets or in a restaurant.

Let us help you out.

10 Philly Words That Should Be Added to the Dictionary 13 words submitted by Kayla Thomas to be added to dictionary.com. But honestly, Philly slang should be considered its own language.