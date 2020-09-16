2nd All Around Town Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt In Ewing

It is a tough task to try to keep the Halloween spirits up this year but Ewing is trying to do whatever they can to make sure no one loses that holiday spirit. We learned from EwingGreenTeam.org that this year they are encouraging every Ewing resident to look out for the 2nd All Around Town Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt.

The 2nd All Around Town Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, unfortunately, is no longer taking any registration from residents, local businesses, civic groups, organizations, and schools because the registration closed on September 10th. Everyone that did register in time to be a part of the All Around Town Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt has the chance to get extremely creative, create their own scarecrow, and put it on display on their front yard for a chance to win a cash prize.

It was mentioned on EwingGreenTeam.org that participants of the contest should know that "there are no limits on how crazy you can be." It was also mentioned, "Scarecrows can be spooky, business-themed, patriotic, whatever you want; all creative imaginations welcome."

If you happen to see your neighbor doing this crazy Halloween set up just know that they are probably getting ready for the All Around Town Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt. EwingGreenTeam.org mentioned that the event will be happening in the Ewing area from October 1st to the 29th.

The prizes include a $200 drawing grand prize, $100 people's choice, $100 green team award. All winners will be chosen on October 31st via Zoom.

