We have all heard the term, "I need a vacation, from my vacation." Sometimes there is nothing better than a good ole staycation.

Having time off, but not having to travel to a destination on an airplane, sometimes is the best way to recharge the battery and see a part of your local area that you don't get to as much as you'd like.

Living at the beach, South Jersey has a ton of staycation spots. According to New Jersey Digest, who came up with a list of the 12 best New Jersey staycations, three are right in our backyard in Cape May County.

Get our free mobile app

Coming in at No. 6 on the list, was The Virginia Hotel in Cape May.

In 1878, a destructive blaze destroyed nearly 40 acres of property in Cape May. Shortly after, The Virginia Hotel was built and now serves as one of the city’s oldest treasures. Restored in 1989, the hotel bridges Cape May’s Victorian-era charm with modern luxuries: WiFi and cotton terry robes. A continental breakfast brought to the door (or front porch) every morning. Outside of The Virginia Hotel are coastal eateries, Cape May’s Rotary Park, and monuments for you to visit in the chilly upcoming months. But, if you’re waiting for the Summer to plan your New Jersey staycation, the beaches here will not disappoint.

The Virginia Hotel is located at 25 Jackson St and is closed for the season, but will be opening its 24 rooms on March 16th for the 2023 season.

Next up at No. 10 on the list, also in Cape May, is Congress Hall.

Once referred to as the “Summer White House,” Congress Hall has the historic title of America’s first seaside resort. The hotel offers a personal coastal oasis for each guest, focusing on antique detail and luxury conveniences. Although Cape May is synonymous with beaches and the warmer seasons, the city continues to bustle in colder months. Guests can take a trip to visit Cape May’s historic lighthouse or register for a wine tasting at Willow Creek Winery & Farm. Because Congress Hall is near activities appropriate for all ages, this is one of the best places for families to book their New Jersey staycation.

Located at 200 Congress Pl, in Cape May, Congress Hall is in the middle of it all and has a ton of things you can do right on site. Grab a bite at the Blue Pig or go grab a drink at the Boiler Room, there is something for everyone when you stay at Congress Hall.

Finally, up the road in Stone Harbor, is The Reeds at Shelter Haven, which is an easy walk to the beach.

Overlooking the bay, The Reeds at Shelter Haven is a boutique hotel and spa with elegant, modern-designed rooms and luxurious suites. A six-minute walk from Stone Harbor Beach, The Reeds is an ideal setting for those who love to lay in the sun. But for those looking for a bit more to do, the Stone Harbor Museum is nearby. Visitors could stop by and peruse through the city’s detailed history. Or if you’re looking for new eateries to rave about, grab a bite to eat at Ristorante Luciano, an Italian eatery a few blocks away from The Reeds.

Located right in the middle of all the shopping and fun of 96th street, at 9601 3rd Ave, in Stone Harbor, this award-winning spot is a great place to take in everything Stone Harbor has to offer.

It's open year-round, so you can even check it out during the off-season when things are a little quieter.

20 Cape May Restaurants You Should Visit Cape May is a great destination for South Jersey locals and vacationers alike who want to experience a great blend of historical and modern decorum.