$30M going to NJ colleges, universities to address COVID impacts

Thirty-five colleges and universities in New Jersey are sharing close to $30 million in federal funding that's meant to address the coronavirus pandemic's impact on postsecondary education.

Most of the funding, $28.5 million, is headed to institutions of higher education that applied for the competitive grant program "Opportunity Meets Innovation Challenge."

The new initiative will help schools implement best practices and develop reforms that focus on students who are historically disadvantaged and were among the hardest hit by the pandemic, such as low-income students, working-age adults, and underrepresented minorities, Gov. Phil Murphy and Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges announced Monday.

"Through this critical federal funding, New Jersey is prioritizing students' needs and ensuring our workforce will be ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow's post-pandemic recovery," Bridges said.

"We appreciate that institutions are committing to this challenge and look forward to learning from the innovative best practices implemented, as we strive to meet the state's goal of 65% of residents earning a high-quality credential by 2025."

According to the announcement, institutions will be embarking on projects including expanding dual enrollment programs and implementing free-of-cost bridge programs serving first-generation and Pell-eligible students.

A breakdown of the OMIC grant funding is below, courtesy of the Governor's Office.

The remaining $1 million will target the goals of the Hunger-Free Campus Act signed by Murphy in 2019 that establishes a grant program to address food insecurity among students enrolled at public institutions.

Montclair State University $1,310,500.00 New Jersey Institute of Technology $1,401,884.96 Rowan University $1,499,993.00 Rutgers, Camden $875,520.00 Rutgers, New Brunswick $638,102.02 Rutgers, Newark $1,500,000.00 Kean University $832,566.00 New Jersey City University $498,344.00 Ramapo College of NJ $283,000.00 Stockton University $662,280.00 The College of New Jersey $1,000,000.00 Thomas Edison State University $483,496.00 William Paterson University $1,488,000.00 Atlantic Cape Community College $414,297.00 Bergen Community College $562,492.42 Brookdale Community College $374,460.02 Camden County College $814,193.78 Essex County College $1,000,000.00 Hudson County Community College $499,983.00 Mercer County Community College $1,000,000.00 Middlesex College $542,000.00 Passaic County Community College $1,000,000.00 Raritan Valley Community College $983,118.50 Rowan College at Burlington County $1,000,000.00 Salem Community College $398,100.00 Union County College $998,800.00 Bloomfield College $500,000.00 Drew University $500,000.00 Fairleigh Dickinson University $1,395,777.00 Georgian Court University $200,000.00 Rider University $500,000.00 Saint Elizabeth University $498,860.00 Saint Peter's University $500,000.00 Seton Hall University $1,495,190.00 Stevens Institute of Technology $849,042.30

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.