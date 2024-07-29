It looks like we're nearing the end of Rite Aid in another huge sweep of closings in New Jersey.

Rite Aid has announced that they're closing 699 stores nationwide, including a whopping 42 stores in New Jersey. This comes several months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, and things have progressively gone downhill ever since.

Billions of dollars in debt

This is hardly a shock as Rite Aid was a whopping $3 billion in debt last October. Hundreds of them have closed since then, according to MassLive. Selling off underperforming stores is part of their strategy to remain in business.

In the face of competition from Walgreens and CVS, the company's falling sales have proven to be detrimental to its survival.

There's been a lot of locations that have closed in New Jersey over the last several months, so here we have the complete list as of July 29, 2024.

Get ready to scroll - here's the complete list of Rite Aid locations in New Jersey that have already or will be closed:

1097 Broadway, Bayonne

104 12th Ave., Newark

773 Hamilton St., Somerset

35 Mill Road, Irvington

2 Route 37 East, Tom River

1726 Route 37, Toms River

86 B Lacey Road, Manchester

500 Woodbury-Glassboro Road, Sewell

200 Wilson Ave., Port Monmouth

(CONT.)

1881 N. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown

895 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat

2090 Erial Clementon Road, Sicklerville

219 Essex St., Hackensack

186 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin

235 N. Maple Ave., Marlton

7835 Maple Ave., Pennsauken

480 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha

237 Spring St., Newton

(CONT.)

335 Village Center, Logan Township

360 Blackwood Clementon Road, Clementon

366 George St, New Brunswick

841 Georges Road, North Brunswick

249 Cuthbert Blvd., Haddon Township

435 E. Broadway, Salem

200 Tuckerton Road, Building K, Medford

93 Atlantic Blvd., Beachwood

121 W. Main St., Moorestown

1360 Route 36, Hazlet

546 Wrightstown-Sykesville Road, Wrightstown

715 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield

149 Main St., Manasquan

2791 South Delsea Dr, Vineland

2 Vernon Ave., Hamburg

37 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills

4057 Asbury Ave., Tinton Falls

431 Haledon Ave., Haledon

1636 Route 38, Suite 49, Lumberton

1434 S. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown

3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford

210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua

39. 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20, Mullica Hill

2370 Route 33, Robbinsville

