5 Philly Nightclubs We Can’t Wait to Party at Again

Outside is finally back open! Philadelphia just announced that their indoor mask mandate will officially be lifted June 11, and I know people are itching to get back to the way things used to be. I know about you, but I am so ready to be back under the strobe lights, dancing with my best friends to a bass that is way too loud. Clubs in Philly are already gearing up for a major comeback. Things may still look a little different given there is still a global pandemic happening, but at least we're one step closer to getting our lives back. Here are some of the clubs in Philly that you have to hit up this summer.

Concourse Dance Bar

Concourse has always been a local favorite. They have different rooms with different vibes, that way everyone can have a good time. I think what we're all looking forward to is the gigantic ball pit.

Woody's

Woody's is officially back open. My friend actually went last weekend and had a blast. Woody's has always been Philadelphia's number 1 LGBTQ spot. 4 different rooms equals 4 different vibes. They're even hiring for all positions and no experience is needed.

Recess Lounge

What I love the most about Recess Lounge is how lowkey it is. The club is tucked away behind a parking garage and is basically underground. It's kind of small, but it is the perfect vibe for people who just want to let loose and have a good time.

Cavanaugh's River Deck

The River Deck is a local favorite and is the longest running waterfront bar. It also serves as a restaurant and a nightclub. They always have special guest DJs and themed nights. River Deck is currently open so go enjoy the good vibes!

The Fillmore Philadelphia

This nightclub is the littest place in Philly. Their themed nights are what everyone goes to especially when its "Drake Night." The first Drake Night post Covid is going to be insane. The place is always packed and the lines wrapped around the building.