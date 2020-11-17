Virtual Philly Dance Party Happening this Saturday Live from the Fillmore

Cosmo Baker is a DJ from South Philadelphia, and he hosted a new kind of party at 12th and Arch Streets last week. Yes, as people were counting votes over at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, on that faithful night of November 5th, people danced. Baker held a #CountEveryVote block party where he played all of the classics ranging from the old (Marvin Gaye) to the new (Daft Punk). By holding a dance party blasting the feel-good old-school soul sounds of Luther Vandross and the sounds of protest through “FDT” by YG; he left any protesters coming to “stop the count” befuddled and confused. Now he’s bringing his feel good vibes to the internet, through a virtual gathering to be held this Saturday at the world famous Philadelphia Filmore.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, The party will be held as a fundraiser for Musicopia, an organization fighting for better music education in schools. The event, “Dance On Philly”, is being billed as “A City-Wide Virtual Dance Party Celebrating Democracy, Freedom And Love.” Baker hopes that it is a cross between the classic TV show “Soul Train” and the fun instantaneous vibes of the modern social media app, Tik Tok.

“The driving force is to celebrate the DJs and the dancers of the city,” says Hurwitz, the Philadelphia music entrepreneur who coproduced the virtual fund-raiser Love From Philly.

The live stream starts at 6 PM EST this Saturday on YouTube.