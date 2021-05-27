7 People Rescued From Condo Fire In Delran This Morning

Seven people had to be rescued from a terrible condo fire in Delran Township earlier this morning (Thursday, May 27th), according to CBS Philly.

The raging fire broke out around 3:30am in the Grande Condominiums on Natalie Road. When local firefighters arrived on the scene a short time later, the fire had already spread to all three floors and the roof of the building.



Those 7 people rescued were out on their 3rd floor balconies, in the front and back of the building, waiting for help, including a mother and young child. One other desperate resident jumped from their balcony to escape the flames and smoke. At least 3 of the 7 rescued were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Officials say all are expected to be fine.

One of the residents of the condo building that went up in flames, Andrea Fowler, told CBS Philly, “I heard a loud bang at the door and then I went to go answer it, and as soon as I opened the door there was a full of smoke and I could smell the burning, and I said, ‘we have to get out.' I had my dog and my daughter and we got out. We went out the back cause I’m on the first floor, and I was like we got to go. It was so scary.”

The number of residents displaced because of the fire is up to 19, with 12 condos being affected.

It must be absolutely terrifying to be woken up by a fire like that. It's one of my biggest fears. I'm glad everyone is safe.

This Firehouse AirBnB in Lambertville Will be Your Staycation This Airbnb in Lambertville is sure to be your next staycation. It was once a firehouse and now is an adorable place to stay when you want to get away, but not go too far. It is extremely unique and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms so four guests can use it. It's two stories, located in beautiful Lambertville and even has a rooftop deck. The hosts rent it out for $282 a night.