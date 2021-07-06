Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release on Saturday by the company.

This is potentially very concerning if, like in my house, you sometimes count on frozen chicken products for a fast family dinner.

ShopRite, Acme, Walmart, Target and other South Jersey grocery stores sell Tyson frozen chicken in many varieties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday that several food products were being recalled after authorities were notified of at least three cases of listeriosis.

Following an investigation, FSIS found evidence that precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. was contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause the bacterial illness listeria and lead to hospitalizations or death.

According to the FSIS, symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, and diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. The illness can be more severe for pregnant women or those with weakened immune systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

"Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness."

Most people with invasive listeriosis need to be hospitalized—and around one in five of these people will die.

Tyson chicken products including including frozen, fully-cooked chicken such as Tyson Pulled Chicken Breast; Tyson Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat; Tyson Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas; and Tyson Fully Cooked, Boneless, Skinless Chicken Pulled Chicken. See a complete list here.

