A Jersey Shore Star Got Engaged: See The Ring

A "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star will be hearing wedding bells...again. Jenni "JWoww" Farley just announced the she recently got engaged on her official Instagram @jwoww.

The caption is simple, "On 2.27 I said yes on top of the Empire State Building and she tagged her now fiancé, Zack Clayton. Jenni's new ring is on display in the picture, a beautiful, BIG, solitaire...nothing but the best for JWoww. They're kissing, while Zack holds a glass of champagne, overlooking New York City. Great idea, Zack.

You know I love everything Jersey Shore. I'm so happy for Jenni. She's already been through a tough divorce with her ex husband, Roger Matthews, the father of her two adorable kids, Meilani and Grayson. Plus, drama in the beginning of her relationship with Zack...I won't get into that...this is supposed to be a happy post. Lol.

Zack is adorable. The comment he left on Jenni's engagement post give me all the feels. He said, "You're my forever" with a red heart. Awww.

I wonder if they'll have a big wedding. I hope so, and of course, I hope it becomes an episode of the show. Lol. Most likely, Snooki would be her Matron of Honor, and I'm sure her cutie kids would be in little flower girl and ring bearer outfits. Maybe Dena and her kids too.

Congrats, Jenni and Zack. I can't wait to hear the wedding plans.

Hopefully, there won't be any drama at their wedding, unlike Angelina's wedding. Yikes. But, if I know these Jersey Shore roomies, there's a decent chance there will be. ;)