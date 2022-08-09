A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores

We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores.

Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.

It is taking some adjusting but it is worth it.

However, the public is clearly having trouble adjusting to this new system in grocery stores.

Did you forget your reusable bag in your car?

Haven't we all.

While some will just simply walk back to their vehicle to get their reusable bag or suck it up and carry their items to the car, others are taking on a bit of a more problematic approach.

According to NJ.com, shoppers are stealing those handheld plastic shopping baskets as a result of forgetting or not having their own reusable bags.

Wow. Really?

I get the frustration of looking down to realize you forgot your reusable bags in the car AGAIN!

But my goodness just put the basket back. You wouldn't steal a shopping cart, would you?

This has been seen in grocery stores across the state including Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, Acme and ShopRite.

More specifically, the ShopRite in Aberdeen has already run out of baskets and has zero no plans to replace them.

“They were taking them out and never returned,” said an Aberdeen ShopRite employee who declined to give her name according to NJ.com. “We went down to no hand baskets [and] If we get more, people are going to steal them again."

Not only that, but these baskets are not cheap to replace. It costs approximately $8 per basket on average and that price was calculated before inflation.

You see, New Jersey?

This is why we can't have nice things.

Here's a crash course: be kind, be respectful and don't take things that aren't yours.

Thank you!

