A New Piece is Coming to Grounds for Sculpture

If you haven't been to Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, you are totally missing out! It's 42-acre sculpture park and museum and is perfect to go to in the day or at night. It's going to be welcoming a new sculpture very soon!

The sculpture, which is called Harp of David #1, created by Philadelphia artist Dina Wind, is a larger version of what she created before she died back in 2014. The original sculpture was only 26 inches high and the one that will be featured at Grounds for Sculpture is 26 feet high!

Putting the sculpture together was really cool to watch and everyone is excited for this new addition to the already beautiful park!