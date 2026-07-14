Thanks for stopping by Rita's of Hamilton Square for our first Ticket Raid of the summer with 94.5 PST! It's your chance to win a a four pack of tickets to see the Trenton Thunder for a game this August.

Enter to win right here:

It's the perfect night out for the family with four tickets and parking included for the baseball game.

Thanks to our sponsor: Rita's. Try the Mermaid Ice today before it swims away. Be Cool, Eat a Rita's!

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Keep listening to find out where we'll be next with more concert tickets all summer long on Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!