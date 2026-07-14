Enter to Win Trenton Thunder Tickets at Rita’s of Hamilton Square!
Thanks for stopping by Rita's of Hamilton Square for our first Ticket Raid of the summer with 94.5 PST! It's your chance to win a a four pack of tickets to see the Trenton Thunder for a game this August.
Enter to win right here:
It's the perfect night out for the family with four tickets and parking included for the baseball game.
Thanks to our sponsor: Rita's. Try the Mermaid Ice today before it swims away. Be Cool, Eat a Rita's!
94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Keep listening to find out where we'll be next with more concert tickets all summer long on Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!
27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025
Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025.
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST