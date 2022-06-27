A Paranormal Circus Experience Is Coming To The Quaker Bridge Mall

There’s a new paranormal event coming to the Quaker Bridge Mall that you will for sure want to check out.

I saw a Facebook event pop up on my timeline the other day that people were a little uncertain about for a circus-type event that is coming to the Quaker Bridge Mall.

This event usually happens every year, but it's been gone for a while since COVID.

The event is called Paranormal Cirque and it’s apparently on tour in 2 spots in New Jersey.

Next week, from July 7th through July 10th, experience this paranormal circus adventure right here in Mercer County, NJ!

The only other spots you could catch this event are in Elizabeth, NJ, and then on their Canadian tour.

I went to do a little bit more research about the event and as soon as I went to their website, the first thing I see is a warning sign with an age requirement to enter.

These events are apparently “Rated R” and you must be 17 with a valid photo ID. They're not kidding around either, it must be an ID with a photo ID that includes your birthday to purchase yourself a ticket to the show.

All other people attending this event who are under 17 will have to be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older, but you must be at least 13 to enter the event at all.

The event looks like it’s a haunted circus type of show, which is kind of random to have in the middle of July, but if you’re a Halloween fan like me, this is pretty awesome to get some spooky vibes earlier in the year!

This is all happening from July 7 until July 10 and you can get your tickets HERE right now. In total there are 6 shows and tickets are ranging anywhere from $10 to $50.

