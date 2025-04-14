Spring has officially sprung, and that means everyone wants to get themselves outside in New Jersey.

Once the weather starts getting warm, New Jersey is such a fun place to be, especially because of the Jersey Shore. The one thing I’ll admit that the Jersey Shore lacks is waterparks.

There are a few waterparks around in New Jersey, but in my opinion, there aren’t nearly enough!

Of course, they can’t stay open all year round since it gets cold, but I just wish there were a few more around.

There’s one waterpark that New Jersey families loved back in the day, but is no longer open to the public.

Do you remember Action Park in New Jersey?

Action Park in New Jersey is considered to be the most dangerous waterpark that has ever been open in the United States.

Families from all over the area would travel to Vernon, New Jersey in the summers to experience some of the most terrifying waterslides in the country.

The park itself was opened to the public on May 26, 1978 and was closed for a number of reasons on September 2, 1996.

Why was Action Park in New Jersey shut down?

Action Park, also known as “Class Action Park,” was shut down in the late 90s for a number of reasons.

The park itself was known for their rides being poorly designed which unfortunately resulted in multiple deaths before its closure.

Read More: Jersey Mike's Announces 5 New Locations Coming to NJ

When you see some of the rides that were in service at the park, it makes sense why this place got such a bad reputation, along with causing so many injuries.

One of the park’s most famous rides is the Cannonball Loop. This was an enclosed slide that flipped riders upside down. It was closed about a month after its grand opening because of “too many bloody noses and back injuries.”

Did you get a chance to go to Action Park back in the day?

Next year will be 30 years since the park has been closed, but if you had the chance to go, I’m sure you have memories that are impossible to forget.

11 New Jersey Beaches That Are Completely Free Looking to plan your Jersey Shore trip on a budget? Give these 11 free beaches a try! Gallery Credit: Gianna