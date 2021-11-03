After Hurricane Ida Damage Ski Barn Reopens in Lawrence, NJ

Welcome back. Just in time for the winter sports season, Ski Barn, on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, has reopened. I can hear the cheers from skiers and snowboarders all over the area.

The popular shop has been closed for a few months after the store suffered major flood damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The section of Route 1 where the store sits, between Franklin Corner Road and Route 295, was hit hard. It took days for the water to recede and it left a path of destruction. Emergency road repair and repaving was necessary, causing a traffic headache throughout the entire area.

Soon after, a sign went up in the store window that said, "Hit by Hurricane Ida. Fully stocked store new store coming soon." Like many area residents, I drive by the store often and saw a flurry of activity getting ready for the grand re-opening, and finally a few days ago, a new sign was put up in the window that reads, "WE'RE OPEN. Let's go." Exciting.

Ski Barn offers everything you need for skiing and snowboarding...clothing, accessories, and seasonal rentals as well.

Make sure to stop by, check out the new place, and get ready for the season.

Shop local. Family owned and operated since 1971.

Ski Barn is located at 2990 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ.