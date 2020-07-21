They just posted on Facebook : "In response to the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Communiversity for 2020. As Central New Jersey's largest and longest-running cultural event, Communiversity has drawn tens of thousands of art lovers and fun seekers to downtown Princeton since 1971. As you can imagine, this was not an easy decision to make, but we believe it’s the responsible one. The decision is first and foremost based on our commitment to the safety and well-being of our attendees, vendors, performers, and the community-at-large. We appreciate everyone’s support during these challenging times and look forward to when we can celebrate the vibrancy of our community through the arts."

Ever since I was a child, I looked forward to going to Communiversity to visit all the booths, make art projects, play games, win prizes (I won a goldfish one year. lol), eat lots of great food, and just enjoy being surrounded by the community. I miss being with people during this coronavirus.

Communiversity was originally scheduled for April 26th, in the middle of Governor Phil Murphy's stay-at-home-order, as coronavirus cases in New Jersey were still rising. The Arts Council of Princeton was confident that the rescheduled date of October 11th was far enough out that it would happen, but, unfortunately, it's not meant to be this year.

The Arts Council of Princeton has been doing a fantastic job of keeping everyone virtually connected through art during the pandemic by launching "apART together." Check it out here

Stay tuned for details on Communiversity 2021, I'm sure bigger and better than ever before.