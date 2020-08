They just posted on Facebook : "In response to the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Communiversity for 2020. As Central New Jersey's largest and longest-running cultural event, Communiversity has drawn tens of thousands of art lovers and fun seekers to downtown Princeton since 1971. As you can imagine, this was not an easy decision to make, but we believe it’s the responsible one. The decision is first and foremost based on our commitment to the safety and well-being of our attendees, vendors, performers, and the community-at-large. We appreciate everyone’s support during these challenging times and look forward to when we can celebrate the vibrancy of our community through the arts."