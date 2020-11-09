Alex Trebek Recorded A Touching Local Holiday Message Just A Few Weeks Ago

Following the sad news of the passing of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek early yesterday morning, a sweet holiday message has been shared by one of our local ABC television affiliates.

A lot of us here in Ocean County get Philadelphia's 6abc as our closest ABC-TV affiliate, who is sharing the Thanksgiving message that Trebek recorded just a few weeks ago, in late October.

Of course, here at the Jersey Shore, our "local" TV outlets mostly come from New York City or Philadelphia (or both, particularly if you live in the northern parts of Ocean County), and both Philadelphia's 6abc and New York City's ABC7 have broadcast Jeopardy! for years, with generations of us here at the Jersey Shore growing up with the iconic game show and its equally iconic host.

In the video that 6abc shared on Monday, Trebek says that, "...all of us here at Jeopardy! love the Delaware Valley..." and he shares the hope that Philadelphia's traditional Thanksgiving Day parade will return next year.

Back in the summer Philadelphia officials announced that the city's parade will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, 6abc said that they will hold a virtual Thanksgiving Day celebration with their on-air talent.

According to the Monday article with Trebek's video, the message was recorded back in October and had been intended to air as a part of the TV station's Thanksgiving Day celebration.

Following his passing on Sunday, the broadcaster decided to share the video now.

Take a look at Alex Trebek's Thanksgiving holiday message right here:



*Note - If the video doesn't load, you can click here for the full 6abc article that includes the Alex Trebek video.

