Philadelphia is one of the most bizarre places in the world. This town LOVES its TV news broadcasts, and perhaps more importantly, we LOVE the personalities on those broadcasts.

It's TRULY an unique city.

So it got me wondering: who is the Philadelphia's favorite TV morning anchor? We wanna know!

Vote Now for Philadelphia’s Favorite TV Morning Anchor?

We’re looking to name the city’s favorite TV morning anchor. We don’t have a prize or anything for this contest. Just bragging rights.

But for now let's see:

Will it be Matt O'Donnell or Tamala Edwards from 6 abc? After all, that station IS the most watched local newscast in Philly across most dayparts.

Will it be FOX 29's superstar (and often viral duo) Mike Jerrick or Alex Holley?

CBS 3 morning anchor Jim Donovan has been beloved in town for years. Will he and his co-anchor Janelle Burrell come out on top?

OR will it be NBC 10's duo of Erin Coleman and Keith Jones?

It's anyone's race to win so let's see how this shapes up.

Alright, sound off below and vote now!

Our first round of voting is open now through May 2, 2025. Then we’ll start our second round with our top four finalists to get to the definitive answer of who is the area’s most beloved morning anchor in town.

If this goes well, maybe we'll do a similar contest for meteorologist and evening news anchors in the tend. For now, let's have fun with this one!