Houston, Texas Girl Thinks Mom is an Alien After She Found Her Passport

You know those heavy cries that kids can do where they're inconsolable? Don't matter what you tell this kid mom, you're an alien now.

A pretty adorable video is going viral right now here in Texas. Houston's own Shaakira Brandon shared the video of her daughter having a breakdown after finding her passport. She says it's because she recently let her daughter watch Men In Black.

The aliens had their own passports to get into Earth and this little girl thinks ALL passports are for aliens. 5-year-old Nala-Joye found a picture in her mom's passport that she thinks is from outer space. Poor kid doesn't know what to believe anymore. My mom is an alien! Yeah, that would have messed my head up as a kid as well.

In just two days, people have watched Nala's crying fit over 3 million times and I am sure it's only going to get higher. My favorite response from the video is actually from the writer of the original Men in Black movie. Ed Solomon saw the video and simply commented, "my bad, I apologize."

Now that I am thinking about it. I can't remember the last time I watched the original 'Men In Black'. That was one of those videos I was obsessed with in the 90s. Need to go back and give them all a rewatch. By the way, the Men in Black cartoon is criminally underrated. Watch it if you ever see it on a streaming service.

