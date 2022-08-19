If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet.

The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.

It’s all going down just in time for Halloween. Hundreds of Star Wars fans will be roaming the streets of Philadelphia in their best costumes. Philadelphia, PA is known for hosting some of the greatest bars crawls in the area, so when I saw one that had a theme right around Halloween time, it was exciting.

Not only is it a pub crawl, but people who show up in the best costumes could win a prize. The event is giving away just over $15,000 in total prizes, so you better bring your best lightsaber to the city.

There’s a complete list of which bars will be participating in the pub crawl linked through their Facebook event. There are three different types of tickets that you can buy. You can choose between super VIP tickets, GA tickets, and VIP tickets that all have different parks.

With the GA tickets and above you get a free wristband and a free cup. If you start upgrading you could get prizes like shirts light sabers and more.

This event is taking place in Philadelphia on October 29, 2022. It's starting at 3 PM and wrapping up at 9 PM. You can get your tickets now at itsapubcrawlthing.com.

You can get your tickets now at itsapubcrawlthing.com. May the force be with you.

