Al’s Airport Inn Offers Teachers a Discount

Al's Airport Inn in Ewing is giving back to the community once again by offering all teachers a discount, according to the restaurant's official website

The family owned bar and grill on Bear Tavern Road (near the Trenton Mercer airport) has launched another generous promotion called, "Teacher Tuesdays." All educators, with a valid ID, will get 10% off their entire bill...that's food AND drinks. What a great deal.

The discount is good on Tuesdays only (hence the name, Teacher Tuesdays , lol). You must present proof that you are an educator (your school photo id) before ordering, to get the discount. Dine in only. Merchandise isn't included in this special.

The pandemic has been rough on educators, as they've had to pivot to remote learning quickly and with very little warning, which hasn't been an easy task, but, they've stayed dedicated to helping our kids through this very challenging time, and for that, we're all grateful. So, teachers, grab your teacher friends and go have a good time at Al's....eat, drink, be merry, and forget about the pandemic for at least a little while. I have a bunch of teacher friends who could use a drink or two right about now. Lol.

Al's just gets it. A few months ago, Al's kicked off their First Responders Mondays . Every Monday, first responders with valid ID get 10% off their entire bill too.

Al's Airport Inn is open daily, starting with lunch at noon, and closes at 10pm. You can check out their menus here . Happy Hour is from 3-7pm with beer, wine and mixed drink specials. You can watch the game there, and have brunch too. Check out their current specials here

Al's Airport Inn is located at 636 Bear Tavern Road in Ewing Township (exit 75 off 295). It has a really cool history (it's been around since 1933), read about it here