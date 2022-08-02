It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that.

Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.

It doesn't matter how many times you've seen the dolphins swimming right up along the surf. It's always exciting each and every time. So much so, in fact, that you'll find pictures from some New Jersey beach almost every weekend of dolphins in the water.

This time, it happened right in our backyard along the Atlantic City coastline! Imagine looking out of your hotel room at the casinos and spotting a whole dolphin pod swimming by. Even more awesome than that? Lounging on the beach as they pass.

Luckily, someone was able to get some really great shots of a dolphin pod as they all moved past Ocean Casino Resort and Showboat. They weren't just pictures of fins sticking out of the water, either. The photos depict the dolphins as they jumped out of the water. Quite frankly, it looked like they were having the time of their lives splashing around in the waves. How cool that must have been to see it happening live right in front of you. Nature really is beautiful, isn't it??

The photos were shared to a locally-based Facebook group for the world to see. Check them out below!

