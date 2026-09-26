We now know which Starbucks retailers will be closing this week. This is important news whether a stop at Starbucks is part of your daily routine or its just an ocassional visit for you. Is yours on the list? Scroll down to find out.

The List of Starbucks Stores That Are Closing in September 2026

Earlier this week we reported that Starbucks was shifting their business goals a bit, and part of their evolving plan they would be closing 250 stores in North America. It represents a small portion of the company’s massive portfolio which includes about 18,000 licensed locations.

READ MORE: Why Is Starbucks Closing Stores in 2026?

So is your Starbucks on the list? In our area here are the stores that are closing. It’s believed these stores will close on or about Sunday (September 27). In our previous reporting, we said the affected employees would be offered employment at other locations.

New Jersey Starbucks Stores That Are Closing

The stores in New Jersey that will be closing are:

Milburn, NJ: 343 Milburn Ave, Milburn, NJ, 07041

343 Milburn Ave, Milburn, NJ, 07041 Willingboro, NJ: 4380 Route 130, Willingboro, NJ, 08046

They’re both expected to close on or about September 27.

Pennsylvania Starbucks Stores That Are Closing

The list of stores closing in Pennsylvania include two stores in the City of Philadelphia. Here’s the complete list:

Philadelphia: 2201 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

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Blairsville: 345 Resort Plaza Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717

Gap: 5360 Lincoln Hwy., Gap, PA 17527

Pittsburgh: 4765 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Stroudsburg: 745 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360

New York Starbucks Stores That Are Closing

There will also be several closings in New York, including quite a few locations in New York City that you may be familiar with.

Here’s that list:

New York: 11 Penn Plaza, W. 32nd St. (between 6th & 7th), New York, NY 10001

11 Penn Plaza, W. 32nd St. (between 6th & 7th), New York, NY 10001 New York: 15 Carlisle St., New York, NY 10006

15 Carlisle St., New York, NY 10006 New York: 50 Lexington Ave., New York, New York, NY 10010

50 Lexington Ave., New York, New York, NY 10010 New York: 99 Wall St., New York, NY 10005

99 Wall St., New York, NY 10005 New York: 100 William St., New York, NY 10038

100 William St., New York, NY 10038 New York: 125 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007

125 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007 New York: 125 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009

125 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009 Brooklyn: 476 4th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215

476 4th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215 Yonkers: 2458 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, NY 10710

2458 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, NY 10710 Amherst: 1703 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228

1703 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228 Blasdell: 3540 McKinley Pkwy., Blasdell, NY 14219

3540 McKinley Pkwy., Blasdell, NY 14219 Brighton: 1914 Monroe Ave., Brighton, NY 14618

1914 Monroe Ave., Brighton, NY 14618 Commack: 125 Crooked Hill Road, Commack, NY 11725

125 Crooked Hill Road, Commack, NY 11725 Fairport: 64 S. Main St., Fairport, NY 14450

64 S. Main St., Fairport, NY 14450 Greenvale: 114 Northern Blvd., Greenvale, NY 11548

114 Northern Blvd., Greenvale, NY 11548 Islip: 455 Main St., Islip, NY 11751

455 Main St., Islip, NY 11751 New Rochelle: 726 North Ave., New Rochelle, NY 10801

Chain Restaurants That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2026 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll