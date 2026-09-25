The nasty weather that is forecast to roll into New Jersey this weekend has unfortunately caused the cancellation of a music event that many were looking forward to.

AC/DC Cancels Concert at MetLife Stadium

Just after 3:00 p.m., AC/DC announced that the concert, which was scheduled for tonight (September 25) at MetLife Stadium would not be taking place as planned. The band says it's related to the nor'easter that is approaching the area.

READ MORE: MetLife Stadium Concerts for 2027 Announced

And while it may not be raining tonight, it is likely that winds will be too dangerous for the band to perform.

"The decision was made by Public Safety authorities in consultation with weather experts to prioritize the safety of fans and all those involved in the show," they said.

Will the New Jersey AC/DC Concert Be Rescheduled?

We now can report that YES the concert will be rescheduled.

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MetLife Stadium announced moments ago that the concert will now take place on one week on Friday, October 2nd. All tickets will be honored on the new concert date. If you are a ticket holder, you will receive an email with updated information for the show.

The band only had one more scheduled concert on their calendar, and that is this Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, further up the East Coast...

Weather Forces Ed Sheeran to Cancel Two Shows in Massachusetts

After a ton of headlines about his tour, Ed Sheeran will not perform in New England after all.

Officials announced Friday morning that both of Ed Sheeran's scheduled concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA were canceled. Sheeran was originally slated to perform both Friday and Saturday night.