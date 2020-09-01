Amazon Just Got Approved for Drone Delivery

Something that makes me happy is when big companies try to something good for the environment. Amazon is a multi billion dollar company that everyone uses to buy anything and everything. My family and I have Amazon Prime and it's totally worth it to get free shipping and next day delivery when you can get it. I remember telling my husband it would be a waste of money, but I was extremely wrong. I love it and don't know what I'd do without it. It just saves time and so much money. It does sadden me though because Amazon trucks are on the road so often and it can't be good for the environment. I saw a commercial the other day about Amazon putting electric cars on the road and it made me super happy.

Another thing Amazon is doing and has talked about doing for a while now is delivery by drone and AP News reports that they are one step closer to launching it. Yesterday, the FAA gave Amazon permission to use drones to delivery packages to Amazon customers. So when will we see these drones take the sky to deliver packages? The CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos says within the next five years. Drones are primarily battery operated, so this would help out mother earth tremendously. That makes me even happier. Plus, they say you can order something and it could be at your door or your backyard in 30 minutes. That's amazing.

For more info, check out this article from AP News.