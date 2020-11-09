Amazon Looking to Fill 100,000 Seasonal Jobs for the Holidays

The 2020 holiday season is rapidly approaching, and many choose this time to look for a part-time or seasonal job for some extra cash.

This gig might be for you if you're looking for a part-time or temporary position for the holidays. According to the USA TODAY, Amazon is looking to fill 100,000 seasonal positions for the holiday season. The retail giant is looking to fill full and part-time positions for their operations network all over the United States.

Positions include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, human resources, operating robotics and also delivering customer orders. Starting pay is $15 per hour and there are benefits for full-time positions including 401K and health, dental and vision insurance.

According to NJ.com, the following companies are are also looking to fill positions for the 2020 holiday season.

Fed Ex: The company would like to add 70,000 seasonal positions for the holidays. The bulk of the hires would be for the FEDEX Ground Network.

Kohl's: The company will be hiring for the holiday season with the health and safety of customers and employees at the forefront.

Target: Will be hiring seasonal and full- time warehouse positions for the 2020 Holiday season.

Best Buy: Seasonal hiring has already begun for the holidays.

Michaels: The company is looking to add over 16,000 seasonal positions for the holiday season.

UPS: The giant delivery company would like to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees for the 2020 holiday season. Positions include full and part-time with flexible shifts through January 2021.

Sources: usatoday.com, nj.com