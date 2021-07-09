UPDATE July 11: The body of Yasemin Uyar was found Saturday in Tennessee. The father, who has a disturbing criminal record, is expected to be charged.

UPDATE July 10: New Jersey State Police said Saturday morning that the child in Friday's Amber Alert has been safely found but his mother remains missing.

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday afternoon in New Jersey for a toddler last seen in Rahway.

State Police said Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother Yasemin Uyar, 24, were abducted by the boy's father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park.

They are traveling in a silver four-door Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates S34NVH, according to police.

The boy is about 3 feet 5 inches, 47 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should dial 911 immediately.

Yasemin Uyar (NJ State Police)

Tyer Rios (NJ State Police)

Sebastian Rios (Highland Park Police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today" layout="twocolumn"]

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [