AMC Hamilton 24 Theatres Closing for Good Today

We're hearing from Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton that AMC Hamilton 24 Theatres is closing its doors for good, today. Ugh.

Wow. The article says that high rent is to blame for the permanent closure of the multi-screen theatre on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township. Apparently, employees were notified of the news over the weekend by email. When I tried to search the location on the AMC official website, it's already been removed.

This is such sad news. A sure sign of these challenging times. I'm shocked, although I shouldn't be. The movie industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. I don't live that far from this theatre and although they were open (at a far lesser capacity), the amount of cars in the parking lot at any given time was much, much less than before. I get it. With COVID-19 cases spiking across New Jersey, and the nation, I don't know about you, but, I'm not even close to being ready to go back to the movies.

Don't worry, AMC Marketfair 10 is still open (the next closest to AMC Hamilton 24), on Route 1 in West Windsor (MarketFair Mall). Heads up though, it's open only 3 days a week, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Just so you know, they have new "AMC Safe and Clean" policies and procedures in place.

Here are the other AMC theatres still operating in our area:

AMC Deptford 8

AMC Marlton 8

AMC New Brunswick

AMC Brunswick Square 13

AMC Voorhees 16

AMC Dine-In Menlo Park 12

AMC Dine-In Bridgewater 7

AMC Monmouth Mall 15

AMC Freehold 14

AMC Cherry Hill 24

If you're planning on going, face masks are required the whole time you're there, except when you're eating and drinking.