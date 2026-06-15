You can usually tell when you've wandered into a rich town, right? The houses are bigger, the lawns are usually very well-manicured, and there are usually luxury cars in the driveways. In some cases, even the local Wawa or Dunkin' looks more upscale with a brick front or a similar polished look.

Some of the richest towns in Pennsylvania are in Bucks County

Do you think you can figure out where the richest towns in Pennsylvania are? I'll give you a hint. There are a bunch in Bucks County. Data from the American Community Survey was recently analyzed, and it's been revealed where the money is in the area.

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Some of the data analyzed is the percentage of homeowners in each town that earn $200,000 or more every year.

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Any guesses?

Upper Makefield is at the top of the list of Bucks County towns. It ranks 7th in Pennsylvania overall. It's one of only 13 municipalities in the Keystone State where most of the households earn $200,000 or more.

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Solebury Township isn't far behind Upper Makefield, landing at #14 on the state list, with almost half of the households earning $200,000 or more.

Other Bucks County towns considered some of the wealthiest in Pennsylvania are Buckingham, Doylestown, Lower Makefield, New Hope, Newtown, and Wrightstown.

Out of all of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, Bucks County is #2 for the estimated median household income at $114,764.

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