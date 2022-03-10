Spring is literally knocking on the door this weekend. We’ll be “springing forward” with our clocks this Saturday evening and that means we are getting close to telling old man winter to beat it! I'm already planning ahead for Spring Break. I know some of us will travel but if you're staying in Jersey then we have some exciting things happening at American Dream that I want to make sure you don’t miss!

We found something for everyone at American Dream this Spring so put these events on your calendars!

For the College Kids!

There is a college night devoted to college students at American Dream they have a full roster of New Jersey’s most sought-after DJs: Eddie Grand, Angelo the Kid and Nicky Rizz will play.

Tickets include passes to DreamWorks Water Park and then they can cap off the night with happy hour at House of ‘Que! You can buy tickets in advance for only $49 each! College Night is March 16th from 7-11pm at Dreamwoks Water Park. Don’t forget to bring your college ID.

For the middle child, we have “Slime Break” at Nickelodeon Universe!

Tickets include all the rides in America’s largest indoor theme park! Plus you get a chance to get slimed on the Slime Stage and you can be a part of a Slime Workshop from a professional ‘slime-itist.’

That will run on weekends from March 18th to April 24th at Nickelodeon Universe.

For the youngest members of your household, there is the Bunny Skate!

Make sure you rock those bunny ears and eat up their sweet treats while you hop to the beat during Bunny Skate at The Rink! Have fun on the ice and watch American Dream’s ZamBunny cleaning the ice all weekend long! This is running from April 14th to April 16th at The Rink. Need more Bunny face-to-face time?

Then Check out the bunny experience!

Make forever memories at The American Dream Garden, which will be decked out for spring and offer plenty of Instagram-worthy shots. Looking for something more professional? Bring the little ones to take a photo with the Easter Bunny!

Dates: March 18th to April 16th Location: The Garden

Sound fun? I told you! Something for everyone!

