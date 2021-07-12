An Arrest Made in Fatal Hamilton, NJ House Fire

TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville has reported that's there's been an arrest in the recent fatal house fire in Hamilton Township, killing an infant and her grandparents.

Michael Sanders, 23, of Trenton, has been arrested and is being accused of setting the fire that took the lives of his 9-month-old daughter, Malani Sanders, and her grandparents, Tiffany Abrams-Jones,42, and Prince Jones, 50.

The baby and grandmother were found dead on the scene of the fire, the grandfather succumbed to his injuries yesterday (Sunday, July 11th). Two others in the home are being treated with severe burns.

An ongoing investigation revealed that the baby's mother had received a text from Sanders (the baby's father) on the night leading up to the fire telling her to get the baby out of the house.

Sanders took a taxi from Trenton home and videos show him walking past the home about 15 minutes before the fire started. He was seen wearing gloves, a hooded sweatshirt, a hood over his head, and a mask, according to the article.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station minutes before the fire, allegedly show Sanders buying cigars and a torch lighter. After the purchase he was seen walking back towards the house.

Other video shows Sanders arriving back to his Trenton home, without the clothes he had been previously seen in. Detectives later found his hooded sweatshirt, not far from his home.

Sander's arrest occurred early this morning (Monday, July 12th) after detectives located him in a hotel in Plainsboro.

No motive is known at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Homicide Task Force Detective Jennifer Eyster at (609) 989-6406. You can also email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.