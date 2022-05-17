An open letter to Pennsylvania drivers on New Jersey roadways (Opinion)

The most common response to the headline from any New Jersey driver is, "Yeah, move the f^@% over!"

If you live in the southern part of the state or the northwestern section of New Jersey, you've seen those blue, white and yellow plates clogging the left lane and screamed the same thing.

In New Jersey we have a "keep right except to pass" law. Why don't they have that in Pennsylvania? They do and it reads as follows.

On highways, drivers must stay in the right lane unless they are passing slower traffic. The left lanes are intended for passing vehicles and, in some cases, left turns only. Drivers can only use the left lane for a maximum of two miles before passing or making a left turn. If drivers use the lane for more than two miles, they can be fined up to $100.

So why do they seem to be stuck in the left lanes of our highways?

There is actually a good reason. New Jersey has really long entrance and exit lanes coming onto and exiting our highways. On many Pennsylvania highways you have little time to enter the road, so driving in the right lane on a highway with two lanes in the same direction, can be hazardous.

If you've driven in Pennsylvania you may have noticed this phenomenon.

When Pennsylvania drivers come over to New Jersey, they still have that habit engrained in their driving habits.

When you take the AC Expressway, the Garden State Parkway below exit 38 or Route 78 or 80 in the western part of NJ, you see it all the time. You also see a pretty good number of clueless, selfish, braindead New Jersey drivers do the same thing.

They have no excuse and should lose their licenses ... or be made to pave our roads during the peak of summer, naked.