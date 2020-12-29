An Open to Letter to Motor Vehicle….What Am I Supposed to Do?

This pandemic has been extremely stressful. It has been scary and I have been very fearful about going out. Even when I do grocery shopping, I get nervous about who's in the stores, how close they are to me, and I have to sanitize my hands when I get in the car, wipe down my phone and keys, and then I actually wash my hands AGAIN when I get home. SO yes, I am extremely nervous about this pandemic, have ben the entire time, so you can imagine how much my anxiety hit the roof when my license expired.

To be completely honest, it expired a while ago, but when it expired, the DMV offices weren't even open yet. After they opened, there was no way I could sit in line for an entire day to get it renewed. I have work, I have a 1 year old son, my husband works, and not to mention there were so many people crammed into lines outside, not always wearing masks and not always practicing social distancing. So I was basically waiting it out until I saw lines die down. My Mom also told me that she renewed her license online and it was so easy and blah blah blah. So I tried renewing it online, and the website said it was unable to process my request. Called a number to see if I could talk to a live person, it went right to an answering machine. Went on the website to schedule an appointment, no appointments available this month or next. So, I have no idea what I am supposed to do. I REALLY do not want to just show up at Motor Vehicle and wait in line, I just honestly don't have the time. But, if that is the only way this will get resolved, I don't know, maybe I have to? UGHHHH I'm having anxiety just thinking about standing outside with so many people and in the cold weather too. I am so afraid of getting pulled over or actually needing my license for something important and not having it.

Okay...so hopefully someone who is reading this may have some guidance as to what I am supposed to do now. You can email me at Tiffany@wpst.com. Thanks in advanced.