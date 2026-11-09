It seems like it’s rare that a pizza shop closes its doors in the City of Philadelphia. It’s probably even more rare when a pizza shop closes multiple locations in town because Philly is a city that definitely loves its pizza.

But for one pizza chain, it’s the end of the road.

&pizza Closes Two Center City Locations

This one hits me hard. I know that we have a lot of local pizzerias in the city, and the question is: why order chain food when we have amazing local shops? But with a $10 pizza special that was always consistently good since expanding to Philly in 2016, &pizza was a favorite.

READ MORE: Philly’s Oldest Pizzeria Closes After 98 Years in Business



The location at 18th and Walnut (1800 Walnut Street) unceremoniously closed a few months ago. The company didn’t really comment on the closing, and it seemed sudden to patrons. At that time, the store at 15th and Walnut (235 S 15th Street) remained open.

That, unfortunately, changed this month. The location at 15th and Walnut closed forever sometime in early November. In fact, I noticed the closed signs and the lights were off inside when I walked by this weekend.

There Is One Remaining &pizza Location in Philly

Following these closures, there is one remaining &pizza store in Philadelphia. Signs posted on the doors of the closed stores point customers to the chain’s remaining location in University City (3925 Walnut Street).

Why Did &pizza Close?

We reached out to &pizza for comment on the closures and haven’t heard back yet.

On social media, however, several customers have pointed out that the Rittenhouse neighborhood where the stores are located are subject to serious competition from shops old and new.

READ MORE: Experts Say the Best Pizza Restaurant in America Is in Philadelphia, PA

That competition has likely played a role. Additionally, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the chain’s business has likely changed because of evolving work habits as employees work from home more frequently.

&pizza Has Closed Other Locations

The Philadelphia closures are just the latest in a trend for the pizza shop. They’ve been slowly reducing its footprint in the Northeast in recent years. This has included shops in Cherry Hill, NJ and Mount Laurel, NJ, and a few in the Washington, D.C. area.

In fact, a total of 39 locations remain. That is down from an earlier peak of nearly 60 stores.

LOOK: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in the Philadelphia area by diners Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza places in the Philadelphia area based on diners' reviews on Yelp as of February 2025. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins