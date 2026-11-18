Something new is coming soon to Bucks County, and locals are looking forward to saving some money.

Approval has been given for Lidl to build a new store in Warminster

Lidl will be opening a new location in Warminster, finally, according to the Patch. The German discount grocery chain has been trying to bring the store to town since 2016. The Warminster Township Board of Supervisors unanimously gave its approval for the plan to move forward at the November 5th meeting.

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The new store will be Lidl's first Bucks County location

This will be the first Lidl grocery store in Bucks County. It will be located on the corner of Street Road and Norristown Road. Store and town officials are expected to break ground in late winter or early spring. The project could take over a year to complete, with up to five months of work on the site and then another eight months, approximately, for construction.

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

The "Middle of Lidl" features cheap household hidden treasures

Now that Lidl is coming to the area, it's time you knew how to pronounce it. Lidl sounds like needle, but with an L. Got it? The store is filled with budget-friendly groceries (some name brands), fresh produce, fresh bakery items, cured meats, specialty sauces, and you won't want to skip over the big section in the middle of the stores that stocks all sorts of hidden gems. It's called the Middle of Lidl. I'm sure you'll find some treasures.

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Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Other Pennsylvania Lidl stores are located in Lansdale, Easton, and Philadelphia. For more information on the upcoming project, click here.

America's Most and Least Affordable Grocery Stores This ranking comes from Consumer Reports , which basically filled up the same grocery cart at stores across the country, mixing name brands and store brands, then compared how each total stacked up against Walmart’s prices. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow