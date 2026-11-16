The wait is finally over. Dick's House of Sport has opened its third New Jersey location.

Dick's House of Sport opened in Cherry Hill Mall on November 13

The grand opening of the new Cherry Hill location was on Friday (November 13). The new retail store, with a variety of sports experiences, is in the Cherry Hill Mall on Route 38.

READ MORE: It's Cherry Hill Mall's 65th anniversary

The massive store is 120,000 square feet total, 60,000 square feet on each of two levels. It has everything your "normal" Dick's Sporting Goods store would have and so much more. There's athletic apparel (clothing and shoes), sports equipment, a climbing wall, a multi-sport cage, golf bays, and an outdoor sports field.

Cherry Hill Mall via Instagram Cherry Hill Mall via Instagram

Former Philadelphia Eagles star and fan favorite, Brandon Graham, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Graham joined Cherry Hill Township officials, Mayor David Fleisher, and members of the Council, Sangeeta Doshi, Dan DiRenzo, Jill Hulnick, and Rob Connor in welcoming the new store to the mall.

READ MORE: New stores open and others coming soon to Cherry Hill Mall

VJ Edgecombe from the Philadelphia 76ers made an appearance on Saturday, and Brian Dawkins from the Eagles was there Sunday afternoon.

There are only 49 Dick's House of Sport locations in the United States, so New Jersey's lucky to have a handful of them. Hopefully, more are on the way. The two other Dick's House of Sport Garden State locations are in Freehold (Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9) and Jersey City (Newport Centre, 50 Mall Drive W).

Stop by and check it out. If you have a sports fan in your life, I'm sure you'll find the perfect holiday gift at this new awesome store.

Cherry Hill Mall just celebrated its 65th anniversary in October with a Grand Court celebration on October 10. The mall opened back in October of 1961.

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