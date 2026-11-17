There are big things in store for the Stewart's Root Beer on Route 33 in Hamilton Township, and I think you're going to love it. I'm excited.

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton was put up for sale in early fall

Before I fill you in, let's go back a little bit, so it all makes sense. If you remember, at the beginning of October, I told you that the iconic restaurant was up for sale, much to the dismay of locals. Hamilton Township Facebook groups were buzzing about the future of the restaurant that's been around for over 50 years. The owners at time assured the public that the popular spot would remain open while it was up on the market.

READ MORE: Dates set for Hamilton Township's Winter Wonderland

Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton via Facebook Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton via Facebook

Fast forward a month and I have great news to pass along. On Sunday (November 15), a big announcement was made on the Stewart's Root Beer of Hamilton NJ Facebook page that Stewart's of Hamilton isn't going anywhere.

It's been sold and the new owners are bringing it back to the way it used to be

It's officially under new ownership, and it's about to get even better, like it used to be. The post read in part, "Stewart's of Hamilton is here to stay. We look forward to continuing to serve Hamilton Township and the surrounding communities, along with all of our loyal Stewart's fans who travel near and far to visit these iconic restaurants! We're looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces and meeting plenty of new ones along the way. Our goal is to keep the Stewart's tradition alive and continue making it a place where families, friends, and generations can come together and enjoy great food and memories."

READ MORE: Sprouts Farmers Market now open in Hamilton Township

The new owners plan to bring the restaurant , "back to its original glory," and the awesome food its known for, and of course, amazing Root Beer Floats, all at affordable prices. They asked for your patience as these improvements start to happen over the next few weeks. Exciting. Follow the restaurant on Facebook to see the progress. Oh, and they've also started a Stewart's Morning Brain Freeze, which is trivia questions. Check it out here.

Go on out and support this great local business so it sticks around for another 50 years.

LOOK: 1980s Daily Life Captured in Photos Step back into the everyday world of the 1980s — mall hangouts, boxy sedans, Walkmans, and family snapshots that capture life in all its perfectly ordinary charm. These photos celebrate the small moments, styles, and scenes that made the decade unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz