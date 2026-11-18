94.5 PST is inviting you to kick off the holiday season by experiencing the incredible Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show with your family for a special discounted rate of just $9.45 for one night only! We're doing it on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

That's right we've partnered with our dear friends at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA to bring you the ultimate night of family fun to kick off the holiday season.

So you'll be able to drive through the display for a very discounted rate of $9.45 on Tuesday evening (November 24) to kick off the holiday season. It's all thanks to the generosity of our dear friends at Shady Brook Farm.

Tickets must be purchased in advance using our promo code for 94.5 PST Night at Shady Brook Farm (instructions below).

Experience the magic of millions of lights illuminating acres of farmland. Encounter whimsical displays and familiar characters along this 2 mile trail. Enjoy the show from the comfort and warmth of your own vehicle. It's an important year as changes mean its the end of the light show as we know it (though there will be new ways to experience the holidays at the farm in the future).

Here's how you can take advantage of this offer:

INSTRUCTIONS FOR 94.5 PST NIGHT AT SHADY BROOK FARM

Click here to visit the ticket page for Tuesday, November 24th. Select your arrival time for the drive through that evening.

NOTE: promo code is only valid only that day and must be a "car/mini-van/SUV/pick-up truck" Complete the check out instructions on the page. Enter the promo code: PST94526 at checkout.

Then we'll see you there Tuesday night! Chris Rollins will be broadcasting live from 6 until 8 p.m. as well.

Can't make it to 94.5 PST's Night at Shady Brook Farm? It's open nightly from Nov 21, 2026 to Jan 30, 2027 (price and exact times vary by day). Click here to learn more.

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